Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia: doctors tell about the condition of the injured 12-year-old girl

A 12-year-old girl who suffered as a result of a nighttime Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia is in intensive care in a serious condition, said Vyacheslav Tkachenko, director of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Children's Clinical Hospital, UNN reports citing RMA.

The child was admitted to us in an extremely serious condition. She had hemorrhagic and traumatic shock, hypothermia. Now her condition is stabilized. In the near future, she will undergo surgery to remove the fragments and stabilize her skeletal injury. The girl has injuries to her body. In the course of surgery, we will establish their exact localization. She is currently in intensive care in a serious condition - said Vyacheslav Tkachenko.

Another person injured in the attack, a 43-year-old man, is currently in moderate condition. He is in the surgery department with a fractured sternum and a shrapnel wound to his right thigh.

Around 23:00 on August 2, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. The shelling killed an 8-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman, and wounded a 12-year-old girl.

Six injured are reported as a result of a Russian missile strike on a hotel in Zaporizhzhia.