Occupants shell Donetsk region: one killed and seven wounded

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 28240 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142072 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124452 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132301 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132381 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168119 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110148 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161790 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104376 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113918 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 82919 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126984 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125545 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 79391 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 93947 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142121 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168147 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161812 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189681 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 178973 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125545 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126984 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141826 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133558 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150849 views
Occupants shell Donetsk region: one killed and seven wounded

Occupants shell Donetsk region: one killed and seven wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41781 views

One person was killed and seven wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region. More than 50 buildings were damaged, including residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

On January 11, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded seven others, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, UNN reports.

Pokrovsk district. In Pokrovsk, 3 houses were damaged, a person died in Hryshyne, 2 houses were damaged; in Rodynske, a non-residential building was damaged. In Bilytske of the Dobropole community, 5 people were injured, 2 houses, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility and a car were damaged,

- the statement said.

Kramatorsk district. In Lyman, 6 houses, 2 power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged; in Shchurove, a non-residential building was destroyed. In Illinivka, 3 objects were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were injured, 16 private houses, 5 multi-storey buildings and 4 power lines were damaged; in Viroliubivka, 6 private houses and an administrative building were damaged.

Bakhmut district. In Chasovoyarsk community, 11 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk, 8 houses were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 20 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 132 people were evacuated from the front line, including 12 children.

Recall

Over the past day, Russians shelled 47 settlements in Kherson region, leaving one dead and two wounded. Residential buildings, warehouses and cars were damaged.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
donetskDonetsk

