Occupants shell Donetsk region: one killed and seven wounded

On January 11, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded seven others, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, UNN reports.

Pokrovsk district. In Pokrovsk, 3 houses were damaged, a person died in Hryshyne, 2 houses were damaged; in Rodynske, a non-residential building was damaged. In Bilytske of the Dobropole community, 5 people were injured, 2 houses, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility and a car were damaged, - the statement said.

Kramatorsk district. In Lyman, 6 houses, 2 power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged; in Shchurove, a non-residential building was destroyed. In Illinivka, 3 objects were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were injured, 16 private houses, 5 multi-storey buildings and 4 power lines were damaged; in Viroliubivka, 6 private houses and an administrative building were damaged.

Bakhmut district. In Chasovoyarsk community, 11 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk, 8 houses were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 20 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 132 people were evacuated from the front line, including 12 children.

