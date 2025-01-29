Occupants seize Velyka Novosilka and advance to other settlements - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops have occupied Velyka Novosilka and continue to advance. The enemy approached Pishchane, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Baranivka.
Enemy forces have occupied Velyka Novosilka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, terrorists have advanced in several directions. One of the latest developments was the capture of Velyka Novosilka. At the same time, the situation escalated in several other frontline areas. The enemy approached Pishchane, Nadiyivka, Andriivka and Baranivka.
Recall
The invaders achieved success near Dachne, Andriivka, Slovianka and Novoandriivka in Donetsk region.
