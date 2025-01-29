Occupants seize Velyka Novosilka and advance to other settlements - DeepState

Enemy forces have occupied Velyka Novosilka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, terrorists have advanced in several directions. One of the latest developments was the capture of Velyka Novosilka. At the same time, the situation escalated in several other frontline areas. The enemy approached Pishchane, Nadiyivka, Andriivka and Baranivka.

Recall

The invaders achieved success near Dachne, Andriivka, Slovianka and Novoandriivka in Donetsk region.

Occupants advanced in the Pokrovske direction: DeepState updated the map of hostilities