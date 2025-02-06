Occupants plan to complete construction of drama theater in Mariupol by the end of 2025

The Russians continue to build a new drama theater in occupied Mariupol, trying to erase the traces of their war crimes.

This was reported by the press service of the Mariupol City Council, according to UNN.

The occupiers claim that the amount of work performed has reached 65% - , the statement said.

According to the invaders, they plan to complete the construction by the end of 2025. The occupiers began the so-called “repair” of the theater at the end of 2022.

They destroyed the authentic appearance of the building, instead of restoring it, they actually destroyed it and created a “Russian theater.” Almost nothing remains of the old facade.

Recall

On March 16, 2022 , Russian aircraft dropped powerful bombs on the Mariupol Drama Theater, where hundreds of civilians, including women and children, were hiding. Many of them were killed.

In 2024, the occupation authorities of Mariupol carried out dismantling and repair work at the site of the theater.