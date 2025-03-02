Occupants' losses per day: how many terrorists were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on March 2 - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1110 enemy troops. Also, 8 tanks, 25 armored personnel carriers, 51 artillery systems and 192 enemy drones were destroyed.
The enemy lost 1110 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Combat losses of enemy forces for the period from 02/24/22 to 03/02/2025:
- Personnel: 876 720 (+1110).
- Tanks: 10241 (+8).
- Armored combat vehicles: 21274 (+25).
- Artillery systems: 23959 (+51).
- RSVP: 1306 (+2).
- Air defense systems: 1091 (+3).
- Airplanes: 370.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 27594 (+192).
- Cruise missiles: 3085.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 39218 (+117).
- Special equipment: 3768 (+5).
