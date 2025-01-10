occupants launched a new program of recruitment of ukrainians to the state structures of russia - cns

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

occupants launched a new program of recruitment of ukrainians to the state structures of russia - cns

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Russians have created a program called “trainee of the Ministry of Education” for graduates from the occupied territories. The purpose of the program is to overcome the staff shortage and engage Ukrainians in collaboration activities in the occupation administrations.

The occupiers are agitating residents of the temporarily occupied territories to become civil servants. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

According to the CNS, the Russians have launched a new program "trainee of the Ministry of Education" for graduates of fake universities from temporarily occupied territories.

Thus, the enemy plans to overcome the personnel deficit in the TOT and involve Ukrainians in collaboration as much as possible to create a mutual responsibility 

- the CNS said in a statement.

It is noted that after the internship, the program participants should get a place in the occupation administrations.

Recall

The Russian occupation authorities have obliged schools to submit data on parental committees in each class. These lists are passed to repressive authorities to check for "pro-Ukrainian elements".

Vita Zelenetska

