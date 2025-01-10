The occupiers are agitating residents of the temporarily occupied territories to become civil servants. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

According to the CNS, the Russians have launched a new program "trainee of the Ministry of Education" for graduates of fake universities from temporarily occupied territories.

Thus, the enemy plans to overcome the personnel deficit in the TOT and involve Ukrainians in collaboration as much as possible to create a mutual responsibility - the CNS said in a statement.

It is noted that after the internship, the program participants should get a place in the occupation administrations.

Recall

The Russian occupation authorities have obliged schools to submit data on parental committees in each class. These lists are passed to repressive authorities to check for "pro-Ukrainian elements".