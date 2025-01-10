occupants launched a new program of recruitment of ukrainians to the state structures of russia - cns
Kyiv • UNN
The Russians have created a program called “trainee of the Ministry of Education” for graduates from the occupied territories. The purpose of the program is to overcome the staff shortage and engage Ukrainians in collaboration activities in the occupation administrations.
The occupiers are agitating residents of the temporarily occupied territories to become civil servants. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.
Details
According to the CNS, the Russians have launched a new program "trainee of the Ministry of Education" for graduates of fake universities from temporarily occupied territories.
Thus, the enemy plans to overcome the personnel deficit in the TOT and involve Ukrainians in collaboration as much as possible to create a mutual responsibility
It is noted that after the internship, the program participants should get a place in the occupation administrations.
Recall
The Russian occupation authorities have obliged schools to submit data on parental committees in each class. These lists are passed to repressive authorities to check for "pro-Ukrainian elements".