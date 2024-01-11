Occupants kill another resident of Donetsk region

One person died in Donetsk region as a result of shelling by Russian troops on January 10. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

On January 10, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Zalizne. - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region more than 115 times, fired 37 drones: there is destruction