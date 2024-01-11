Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region more than 115 times, fired 37 drones: there is destruction

Russian troops fired 116 times at populated areas in Zaporizhzhya region yesterday, including 37 attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles. There were no casualties, but there are reports of destruction. This was reported by the head of the JFO Yuriy Malashko, reports UNN.

Russia-backed militants shelled 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region - 116 attacks recorded - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

79 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Shcherbaky, Myrne, Robotyne, Luhanske, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky and other towns and villages on the frontline.

37 enemy UAVs attacked Gulyaypole, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Poltavka, Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaki.

There were 15 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured - Malashko pointed out.

