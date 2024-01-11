Rocket attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 13

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in a missile attack by the Russian army on a hotel the night before has risen to 13, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry and Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Kharkiv. According to updated information, the number of people injured in the rocket attack on the hotel has increased to 13 - reads the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Telegram.

The agency released a video of the first minutes after the Russian strike. The footage shows police officers helping hotel residents.

The regional prosecutor's office added that the victims include a Turkish citizen and a Georgian citizen, both of whom are journalists for Turkish media.

According to the prosecutor's office, as of now, 10 people are in hospital, three were treated on the spot.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov , reports about 12 people injured in a rocket attack on Kharkiv.

According to him, one rocket hit the ground near the facade of the building, the second hit the roof of the building with further partial destruction of the back of the hotel.

12 people were injured. As of now, 2 people are in medical institutions: A 35-year-old man in serious condition and a 71-year-old woman in moderate condition - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

In total, over 15 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks yesterday, including: Synkivka, Ivanivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in Kupyansk district; Gatyshche, Pletenivka, Zemlianky in Chuhuiv district;

The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Vilcha, Chuhuiv district; Vilkhuvatka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Podoly, Kupyansk district, Lozova, Lozova district.

Yesterday at about 22:00, the occupants fired on the village of Podoly, Kupyansk district. An 84-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man were injured and were treated on the spot.

At 14:00 the enemy struck at the town of Vovchansk. A private house and power lines were damaged.

At 14:30 and 15:44 , two aerial bombs were fired at the village of Vilkhuvatka. A 49-year-old woman died. 10 houses, a school and a shop were damaged.

On January 10, at about 22:30, the enemy from Belgorod launched missile strikes with S-300 missile systems at the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Cars, businesses and residential buildings were damaged.

Preliminarily, the missiles were fired from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.