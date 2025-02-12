In the temporarily occupied territories of the Russian Federation, the Russian authorities have started total checks of local residents. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russian invaders have started a new stage of total checks of local residents. The first reports of such measures have already been received by the National Resistance Center.

In particular, the occupiers carry out:

Passport checks - they demand documents that confirm the presence of Russian citizenship.

Searches - they enter the apartment and check personal belongings.

Viewing phones - searching for contacts with Ukraine, photos and correspondence.

Surveys - asking about absent neighbors, the reasons for their absence, and possible return.

Property recording - collects information about movable and immovable property.

It is noted that such inspections will take place in "waves," and the occupiers may return again.

Recall

The terrorist country announced that it has completed issuing passports in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Refusal to receive a Russian document is fraught with deportation or other repressive measures.