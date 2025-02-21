The enemy military on the temporarily occupied crimean peninsula is preparing for possible massive strikes between February 24 and 26. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

Information from sources in the aggressor's armed forces indicates that the air defense forces are actively trying to avoid being on duty these days. To do this, the servicemen use a variety of methods, including conflicts over vacations or even faking illness to get to medical examinations.

The terrorist command is aware of the high risk to its air defense systems. In response to these threats, internal security units have stepped up counter-sabotage efforts to prevent information on the exact location of air defense systems from leaking out.

Recall

In the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the russian federation, the number of killed and missing soldiers during unofficial trips is increasing. The command has tightened control over the movement of personnel due to incidents.

