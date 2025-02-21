Occupants in the temporarily occupied crimea massively avoid air defense duties on the eve of February 24-26

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37218 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 62242 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103006 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 66698 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115410 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100620 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112843 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116657 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152103 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115150 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 64627 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108778 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 78709 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 43836 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71351 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103006 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115410 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152103 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142868 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175264 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 31969 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71351 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133830 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135704 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164033 views
Occupants in the temporarily occupied crimea massively avoid air defense duties on the eve of February 24-26

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31555 views

The russian military in the occupied crimea are trying to avoid being on duty at air defense positions from February 24 to 26 in various ways. The command has stepped up counter-sabotage measures due to the high risks to air defense systems.

The enemy military on the temporarily occupied crimean peninsula is preparing for possible massive strikes between February 24 and 26. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

Information from sources in the aggressor's armed forces indicates that the air defense forces are actively trying to avoid being on duty these days. To do this, the servicemen use a variety of methods, including conflicts over vacations or even faking illness to get to medical examinations.

The terrorist command is aware of the high risk to its air defense systems. In response to these threats, internal security units have stepped up counter-sabotage efforts to prevent information on the exact location of air defense systems from leaking out.

Recall

In the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the russian federation, the number of killed and missing soldiers during unofficial trips is increasing. The command has tightened control over the movement of personnel due to incidents.

The number of deaths among the occupiers due to “vacations” is growing - “ATESH”03.02.25, 23:21 • 27081 view

Julia Kotwicka

War
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

