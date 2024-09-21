Occupants have struck 12.5 thousand times in Sumy region since the beginning of the year - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109162 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113144 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183431 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146036 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148115 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140872 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190383 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112235 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180059 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104892 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 51366 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 40149 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 68729 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 41204 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 37017 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183431 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190383 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180059 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207238 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195857 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146198 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145751 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150147 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141287 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157914 views
Occupants have struck 12.5 thousand times in Sumy region since the beginning of the year - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20168 views

Since the beginning of 2024, the Russian occupiers have launched more than 12.5 thousand attacks on Sumy region, which is significantly higher than the figure for the entire year 2023. The enemy continues to attack critical infrastructure and civilians.

Since the beginning of the year, the occupiers have struck more than 12.5 thousand times in Sumy region, while in 2023 there were 8 thousand attacks, according to Sumy RMA, UNN reports .

According to the regional military administration, the number of attacks by Russia on residential and critical infrastructure, including energy facilities in Sumy region, has increased significantly compared to last year. In particular, since the beginning of the year alone, more than 12,500 enemy attacks have been recorded in Sumy region, while in 2023 there were 8,000 

- the statement said.

Volodymyr Artyukh, the head of the RMA, noted that the enemy continues to use powerful firepower - aircraft bombs, missiles, and drones - to hit critical infrastructure and injure and kill our people.

“That is why we continue to carry out evacuations, including forced evacuations, take children out of dangerous areas and are currently considering expanding the list of these areas. Today, the task for local leaders is to ensure this process is carried out in a quality manner to protect people,” added Artyukh.

Recall

In Sumy region, 2 enemy Shahed attack drones were destroyed overnight . During the night, Russian troops fired 17 times at the region, 76 explosions were recorded. A person was killed in Myropilska community.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

