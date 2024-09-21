Occupants have struck 12.5 thousand times in Sumy region since the beginning of the year - RMA

Since the beginning of the year, the occupiers have struck more than 12.5 thousand times in Sumy region, while in 2023 there were 8 thousand attacks, according to Sumy RMA, UNN reports .

According to the regional military administration, the number of attacks by Russia on residential and critical infrastructure, including energy facilities in Sumy region, has increased significantly compared to last year. In particular, since the beginning of the year alone, more than 12,500 enemy attacks have been recorded in Sumy region, while in 2023 there were 8,000 - the statement said.

Volodymyr Artyukh, the head of the RMA, noted that the enemy continues to use powerful firepower - aircraft bombs, missiles, and drones - to hit critical infrastructure and injure and kill our people.

“That is why we continue to carry out evacuations, including forced evacuations, take children out of dangerous areas and are currently considering expanding the list of these areas. Today, the task for local leaders is to ensure this process is carried out in a quality manner to protect people,” added Artyukh.

Recall

In Sumy region, 2 enemy Shahed attack drones were destroyed overnight . During the night, Russian troops fired 17 times at the region, 76 explosions were recorded. A person was killed in Myropilska community.