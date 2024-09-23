Occupants dropped explosives from a drone on Kherson: 57-year-old man injured
Kyiv • UNN
A 57-year-old man was injured in Kherson as a result of an enemy drone attack. The victim sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, traumatic amputation of the right forearm and traumatic shock.
Occupants dropped explosives from a drone on Kherson, a 57-year-old man was injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
"A 57-year-old man was hospitalized as a result of the enemy's dropping explosives from a drone in Dniprovskyi district of the city.
The victim has mine-blast and closed head injuries, traumatic amputation of the right forearm, traumatic shock," said Mrochko.
According to him, doctors are conducting additional examinations.
