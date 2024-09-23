Occupants dropped explosives from a drone on Kherson: 57-year-old man injured

Occupants dropped explosives from a drone on Kherson, a 57-year-old man was injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

"A 57-year-old man was hospitalized as a result of the enemy's dropping explosives from a drone in Dniprovskyi district of the city.

The victim has mine-blast and closed head injuries, traumatic amputation of the right forearm, traumatic shock," said Mrochko.

According to him, doctors are conducting additional examinations.

russia attacks Kherson region with a UAV: a man is injured