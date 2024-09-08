Occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a bus in Kherson, there are victims

In Kherson, six people were injured in a Russian drone attack. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the victims are men, aged 57, 58 and 60, and women, aged 43, 45 and 60.

"Four people were injured as a result of an explosive dropped from a drone on a minibus. Two people were on the street at the time of the attack. All the victims are under medical supervision and are being provided with the necessary assistance," said the head of the RMA.

