“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 67258 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89464 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106275 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129159 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103346 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133645 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103714 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113397 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116970 views

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101948 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 46179 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117272 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 51876 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111810 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 67258 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129159 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133645 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165734 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155573 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18905 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23100 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111810 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117272 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139700 views
Occupants changed the rules for paying pensions in the TOT from 2025

Occupants changed the rules for paying pensions in the TOT from 2025

 • 105281 views

In the occupied territories, starting in 2025, pensions will be paid only to holders of Russian passports. The occupation authorities are using financial pressure to force passportization of the population.

The occupiers use pensions as a means of blackmailing the TOT. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The terrorist country continues to increase pressure on residents of the temporarily occupied territories. Since the beginning of 2025, pension payments there have become possible only for those who have agreed to receive an enemy passport. 

Financial pressure has become another tool of forced passportization, which is not intended to help but to legitimize the occupation. People are actually being forced to renounce their Ukrainian citizenship, using the fear of losing their livelihoods. 

At the same time, the occupation authorities gain access to the personal data of citizens, which strengthens control and allows for repression. The absence of a passport of the aggressor country actually deprives TOT residents of basic rights, making their lives even more dependent on the occupiers.

In TOT, invaders will restrict basic rights of Ukrainians without russian passports

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukraineUkraine

