The occupiers use pensions as a means of blackmailing the TOT. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The terrorist country continues to increase pressure on residents of the temporarily occupied territories. Since the beginning of 2025, pension payments there have become possible only for those who have agreed to receive an enemy passport.

Financial pressure has become another tool of forced passportization, which is not intended to help but to legitimize the occupation. People are actually being forced to renounce their Ukrainian citizenship, using the fear of losing their livelihoods.

At the same time, the occupation authorities gain access to the personal data of citizens, which strengthens control and allows for repression. The absence of a passport of the aggressor country actually deprives TOT residents of basic rights, making their lives even more dependent on the occupiers.

