The enemy military is changing its approach to fuel storage in the occupied territories, trying to avoid losses in logistics. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

Thus, instead of traditional military depots, civilian fueling stations are increasingly being used in the interests of the aggressor's army. This approach allows to hide strategic resources among civilian infrastructure and complicate their detection.

The change in tactics was a response to successful attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces that caused significant damage to enemy logistics. The use of civilian objects that do not formally belong to military infrastructure also endangers the local population, violating international humanitarian law.

Experts believe that this tactic may be part of a broader plan to minimize losses among military resources while making it more difficult for the Ukrainian army to detect and neutralize these facilities.

Invaders transfer military equipment from occupied Crimea to Zaporizhzhia region - ATESH