Occupants block traffic on the Crimean bridge

Vehicular traffic on the Crimean bridge is temporarily blocked, according to the Telegram channel of the information center on the situation on the bridge, UNN reports .

Those on the bridge and in the inspection area were traditionally urged to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers.

Last night, the occupiers also blocked the Crimean bridge. Then, on the night of March 3, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Feodosia.

