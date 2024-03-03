Crimean bridge traffic blocked amid reports of explosions

Vehicular traffic on the Crimean bridge has been temporarily blocked, according to a telegram channel that publishes updates on the situation on the bridge, UNN reports .

Earlier, there were reports of explosions in the Crimean city of Feodosia. Thus, the SHOT telegram channel, citing eyewitnesses, wrote that, according to preliminary data, air defense systems were triggered in the city.

According to the channel, two explosions occurred around 02.00. They were followed by several more. Residents of the city reported an alarm that went off near the cars.

The Crimean bridge is regularly blocked, including due to attempted attacks on Crimea and air raids.

