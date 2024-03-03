Crimean bridge traffic blocked amid reports of explosions

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10493 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 27907 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28997 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 180709 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167976 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169096 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216652 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248232 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154025 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371401 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 27907 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 180709 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 148849 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 167976 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 160112 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2434 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16237 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17149 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20977 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28677 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Crimean bridge traffic blocked amid reports of explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101723 views

Traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily blocked amid reports of explosions in Crimea.

Crimean bridge traffic blocked amid reports of explosions

Vehicular traffic on the Crimean bridge has been temporarily blocked, according to a telegram channel  that publishes updates on the situation on the bridge, UNN reports .

Details

Earlier, there were reports of explosions in the Crimean city of Feodosia. Thus, the SHOT telegram channel, citing eyewitnesses, wrote that, according to preliminary data, air defense systems were triggered in the city.

According to the channel, two explosions occurred around 02.00. They were followed by several more. Residents of the city reported an alarm that went off near the cars.

The Crimean bridge is regularly blocked, including due to attempted attacks on Crimea and air raids.

It will fall: Budanov on the Crimean Bridge25.02.24, 15:38 • 26716 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Feodosia
Crimea
