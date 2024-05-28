Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 303 times during the day
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region 303 times, striking 8 settlements with air, drones, MLRS and artillery, destroying residential buildings but causing no civilian casualties.
Details
The enemy launched an air strike on Novoandriivka.
117 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole and Novoandriivka,
Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka and Verkhnyaya Tersa.
6 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka.
179 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka and Nesterianka.
There were 6 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No civilians were injured.
