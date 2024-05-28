Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 303 times during the day

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia region 303 times. Eight settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy launched an air strike on Novoandriivka.

117 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole and Novoandriivka,

Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka and Verkhnyaya Tersa.

6 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka.

179 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka and Nesterianka.

There were 6 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No civilians were injured.

