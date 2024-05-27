Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia airport: the prosecutor's office showed the consequences and opened proceedings

As a result of an enemy missile hitting the Zaporizhzhia airport terminal, a pre-trial investigation has been launched, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"...a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

In addition, the Prosecutor General's Office showed how the airport terminal looks like after the Russian strike.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 25, 2024, at about 16:00, Russian army personnel fired at a civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. An enemy missile hit destroyed the airport terminal building.

