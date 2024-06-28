Occupants attacked Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region, 4 civilians wounded

The Russian army struck at Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, four people were wounded, UNN reports.

"The occupants attacked Tsyrkuny. There is damage to civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary data, there are four wounded. The information is being clarified," said Sinegubov.

