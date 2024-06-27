Forced evacuation may be intensified in Kharkiv region
The forced evacuation of families with children may be intensified in the Kupiansk direction of Kharkiv region due to the increase in the "gray zone".
The next Defense Council of the Kharkiv region will consider the issue of forced evacuation of families with children in the Kupyansk direction due to the increase in the "gray zone". The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Sinegubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
As for the Kupyansk direction, given that the gray zone has slightly increased, we are considering and will make a decision at the next Regional Defense Council on the mandatory evacuation of families with children
According to him, the forced evacuation is being discussed in several settlements, with dozens of families remaining there. Local authorities are also planning to evacuate families with children in the Borivske direction of Izyum district.
13 settlements and about 20 families are to be evacuated. It's a small number, but we have to take all measures to evacuate, because people don't want to leave on their own
Recall
During the first half of this year, Kharkiv and Kharkiv region suffered more than 2,000 hostile strikes, almost 750 of which were carried out by the KAB. At the same time, more than 100 missile strikes were launched directly at the city of Kharkiv.