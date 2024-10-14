Occupants attacked Selidove: three people wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Three people were injured as a result of hostile shelling of the town of Selidove in Donetsk region. The injured were evacuated to the village of Petrivka and then transported to the village of Shevchenko for medical care.
Russian army shells Selydove in Donetsk region, three people are wounded, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
"Three people were wounded as a result of hostile shelling of the town of Selydove, Pokrovsk district," the statement said.
Details
According to the State Emergency Service, police officers evacuated the victims to the village of Petrivka, Pokrovsk district, and handed them over to rescuers.
Emergency workers transported the wounded to the village of Shevchenko, where doctors were waiting for them.
