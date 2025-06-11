Occupants attacked rescuers in Kharkiv region during mine clearance of agricultural land: one dead, two wounded
In the Izyum district of Kharkiv region, a strike drone hit a demining vehicle when sappers were preparing it for work. One pyrotechnician died, two were injured and are in the hospital.
In the Izium district of Kharkiv region, Russians threw a strike drone directly at a demining machine when it was being prepared for operation by sappers of the State Emergency Service. One pyrotechnician died, two were injured, reports UNN with reference to the SES in Telegram.
Details
Rescuers of the SES are demining the territories of Izium district liberated earlier.
The enemy directed a strike drone directly into the working body of the MINEWOLF MV-370 demining machine when the sappers were carrying out its maintenance and checking its operation. Unfortunately, one pyrotechnician died. Two of his colleagues were injured - they are now in the hospital, doctors are fighting for their lives.
The agency noted that the price of rescuers' safety is increasing in the face of Russia's increasingly insidious aggression.
Every day, our heroes go out to dangerous work to make Ukrainian land clean from the deadly legacy of the war. Every loss in the SES family resonates with pain. Eternal glory to the Hero. Sincere condolences to family and friends! We pray for the recovery of the wounded
Let's remind
Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that Russia is deliberately hunting those who save lives. In just one week - from May 26 to June 2 - SES rescuers came under enemy fire almost 10 times.
