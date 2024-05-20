Occupants attacked Nikopol region in the evening and in the morning

Last night and this morning the enemy attacked Nikopol district. They launched kamikaze drones and fired from artillery. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy continued to attack Nikopol until late in the evening. The morning also began with attacks. The aggressor targeted the area with kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities were affected. Serhiy Lysak wrote

Two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

There were no casualties.

Enemy attacked Nikopol district 10 times during the day: houses and power lines damaged - RMA