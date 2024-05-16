Enemy attacked Nikopol district 10 times during the day: houses and power lines damaged - RMA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69411 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104862 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147876 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152124 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248676 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173742 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165062 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224977 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101905 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40541 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35313 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53466 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47126 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248676 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224977 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211154 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236953 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223826 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69411 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47133 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53473 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112569 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113494 views
Enemy attacked Nikopol district 10 times during the day: houses and power lines damaged - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18585 views

russians attacked Nikopol district more than 10 times with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones, damaging homes, outbuildings, infrastructure and power lines, leaving thousands of people without electricity.

During the day, russians attacked Nikopol district more than 10 times with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. In Nikopol, a private house, an outbuilding and an infrastructure facility were damaged, and in the local communities, a house, an outbuilding, a power facility and 4 power lines were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Nikopol region. The enemy attacked 10 times during the day. They used heavy artillery and sent kamikaze drones. They hit the district center, where they damaged a private house, an outbuilding and an infrastructure facility. The consequences of the evening shelling are still being clarified

- Lysak said.

He added that the enemy also shelled Marhanetska, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities, where two houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

The shelling damaged a power facility and 4 power lines. Almost a thousand families in one of the settlements were left without electricity. Specialists are already working to repair

- Lysak added.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, russian troops shelled a village in Nikopol district with artillery the night before, it was a quiet night.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

