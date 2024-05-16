Enemy attacked Nikopol district 10 times during the day: houses and power lines damaged - RMA

During the day, russians attacked Nikopol district more than 10 times with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. In Nikopol, a private house, an outbuilding and an infrastructure facility were damaged, and in the local communities, a house, an outbuilding, a power facility and 4 power lines were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Nikopol region. The enemy attacked 10 times during the day. They used heavy artillery and sent kamikaze drones. They hit the district center, where they damaged a private house, an outbuilding and an infrastructure facility. The consequences of the evening shelling are still being clarified - Lysak said.

He added that the enemy also shelled Marhanetska, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities, where two houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

The shelling damaged a power facility and 4 power lines. Almost a thousand families in one of the settlements were left without electricity. Specialists are already working to repair - Lysak added.

Recall

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, russian troops shelled a village in Nikopol district with artillery the night before, it was a quiet night.

