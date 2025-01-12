Occupants attack in Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, four more wounded

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 25944 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 141623 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124206 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132089 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132257 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 167867 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110111 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161581 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104371 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113914 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 81681 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126570 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125114 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 77881 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 92408 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 141635 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 167872 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161587 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189458 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 178760 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125114 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126570 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141647 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133391 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150699 views
Occupants attack in Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, four more wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39990 views

Russian troops conducted 334 attacks on populated areas of Zaporizhzhia region using drones, artillery and multiple rocket launchers. One person was killed, four were wounded and 25 objects were damaged.

Over the past day, large-scale attacks by enemy troops were recorded in Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers struck 334 times at 11 settlements, causing destruction. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The main impact was on Kamianske, Prymorske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Novodarivka and Malynivka. Drones of various modifications, artillery and multiple launch rocket systems were used. 

Kamianske and Novodarivka suffered the most, as they were attacked with MLRS. In total, 189 drone strikes, 142 artillery attacks and 3 rocket attacks were carried out in the region. 

As a result of these actions, at least 25 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed.

Unfortunately, one person was killed and four others were wounded in the Vasylivsky district.

Fuel oil from Russian tankers reaches Zaporizhzhia region: photos12.01.25, 04:37 • 38417 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising