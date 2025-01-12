Occupants attack in Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, four more wounded

Over the past day, large-scale attacks by enemy troops were recorded in Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers struck 334 times at 11 settlements, causing destruction. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The main impact was on Kamianske, Prymorske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Novodarivka and Malynivka. Drones of various modifications, artillery and multiple launch rocket systems were used.

Kamianske and Novodarivka suffered the most, as they were attacked with MLRS. In total, 189 drone strikes, 142 artillery attacks and 3 rocket attacks were carried out in the region.

As a result of these actions, at least 25 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed.

Unfortunately, one person was killed and four others were wounded in the Vasylivsky district.

