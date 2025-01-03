ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Occupants attack a bus in the suburbs of Kherson

Kyiv

During the shelling of a bus in the suburbs of Kherson, 6 passengers were not injured. The vehicle needs to be repaired after the attack by the Russian military.

During the shelling of a bus near Kherson, 6 passengers were not injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

He wrote that Russians had once again attacked public transportation in the suburbs of Kherson.

Image

Fortunately, 6 passengers were not injured

- said Mrochko.

He added that the bus needs to be repaired.

ImageImage

Shelling of Kherson region In 2024, the number of Russian attacks on Kherson region increased by one and a half times, and the occupiers fired more than 218 thousand shells in total.

A new threat is drones, which have carried out nearly 12,000 attacks in five months, killing 54 people and injuring 609.

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
khersonKherson
sumySums

