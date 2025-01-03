Occupants attack a bus in the suburbs of Kherson

During the shelling of a bus near Kherson, 6 passengers were not injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

He wrote that Russians had once again attacked public transportation in the suburbs of Kherson.

Fortunately, 6 passengers were not injured - said Mrochko.

He added that the bus needs to be repaired.

Shelling of Kherson region In 2024, the number of Russian attacks on Kherson region increased by one and a half times, and the occupiers fired more than 218 thousand shells in total.

A new threat is drones, which have carried out nearly 12,000 attacks in five months, killing 54 people and injuring 609.

