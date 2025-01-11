Russia seeks to replenish its troops at the expense of Ukrainians. Therefore, the occupation administrations have already begun to formulate lists of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine who are planned to be drafted into the ranks of the Russian army. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

According to the news resource, the Kremlin plans to increase the plan to mobilize Ukrainians for conscription in the spring, despite the failed results of the fall campaign.

The optimism of the occupiers is based on the expansion of the staff of "military registration and enlistment offices" and passportization - noted in the CNS.

The National Defense Center noted that Ukrainians called up for conscript service are subjected to pressure to sign a contract and then be sent to the front line. Currently, the residents of the temporarily occupied territories drafted in the fall are mostly serving in Crimea.

Commanders of the 61st Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Russian Federation torture soldiers who refuse to carry out suicide orders. Several refusers were thrown into a pit without food and water, and then sent to the assault, where they died.