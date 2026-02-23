"Obolon" refused to play due to dangerous pitch in Oleksandriya

$43.270.01
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 28325 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 35665 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 23056 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 28623 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 30290 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - Fedorov
10:16 AM • 24820 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
February 23, 07:26 AM • 34319 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 42887 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 41302 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses
February 23, 07:45 AM • 47392 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the Louvre
February 23, 08:38 AM • 53418 views
"I can't believe you're 18": Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of age
11:24 AM • 19654 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition government
11:50 AM • 30108 views
New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to know
01:28 PM • 17589 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
02:00 PM • 6430 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 28382 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 35730 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
February 20, 01:32 PM • 132571 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
February 20, 11:49 AM • 142006 views
"I can't believe you're 18": Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of age
11:24 AM • 20131 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the Louvre
February 23, 08:38 AM • 53925 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation
February 21, 03:47 PM • 65222 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland
February 21, 08:33 AM • 65500 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview
February 21, 07:37 AM • 64491 views
"Obolon" refused to play due to dangerous pitch in Oleksandriya

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

It is reported that the further fate of this match will be considered by the UAF Control and Disciplinary Committee.

"Obolon" refused to play due to dangerous pitch in Oleksandriya

The match of the 17th round of the Ukrainian Premier League in football between "Oleksandriya" and "Obolon" did not take place. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official statement of the UPL, as well as to the comment of representatives of "Oleksandriya". 

Details

As it turned out, a special inspection of the lawn was carried out before the starting whistle. Based on it, it was decided that the football field was unsuitable for holding the match. The main reason was that the lawn turned out to be frozen, and therefore posed a risk to the health of the players. It is reported that the further fate of this match will be considered by the UAF Control and Disciplinary Committee.

In addition, Dmytro Kitaiev, executive director of "Oleksandriya", gave his comment to the official broadcaster of Ukrainian championship matches, UPL TV. In particular, he noted that the condition of the lawn was as it was due to weather conditions.

Over the past week, there have been abnormal precipitations: the river overflowed its banks, then frosts hit — up to -20, today -15. We cleared the snow, but under the film, the top layer of the lawn froze. We consider this force majeure 

— Kitaiev noted.

He assured that the club was fully prepared for the match, but since the final decision is always made by both clubs, the match did not take place, as representatives of "Obolon" expressed unwillingness to participate in the match on such a field. In addition, Kitaiev stated that options for moving the game to another arena were considered, but due to technical issues, this initiative could not be implemented.

The field was prepared, it is generally in normal condition: in some places it has already thawed, in others it is still frozen. Our team was ready to play, but the decision is made by two sides - the opponent refused 

- Kitaiev summarized.

Absolute UPL record: what Lassina Traoré did in the match against "Karpaty" to make history
23.02.26, 14:42 • 1590 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Frosts in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukrainian Premier League