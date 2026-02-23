"Obolon" refused to play due to dangerous pitch in Oleksandriya

The match of the 17th round of the Ukrainian Premier League in football between "Oleksandriya" and "Obolon" did not take place. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official statement of the UPL, as well as to the comment of representatives of "Oleksandriya".

Details

As it turned out, a special inspection of the lawn was carried out before the starting whistle. Based on it, it was decided that the football field was unsuitable for holding the match. The main reason was that the lawn turned out to be frozen, and therefore posed a risk to the health of the players. It is reported that the further fate of this match will be considered by the UAF Control and Disciplinary Committee.

In addition, Dmytro Kitaiev, executive director of "Oleksandriya", gave his comment to the official broadcaster of Ukrainian championship matches, UPL TV. In particular, he noted that the condition of the lawn was as it was due to weather conditions.

Over the past week, there have been abnormal precipitations: the river overflowed its banks, then frosts hit — up to -20, today -15. We cleared the snow, but under the film, the top layer of the lawn froze. We consider this force majeure — Kitaiev noted.

He assured that the club was fully prepared for the match, but since the final decision is always made by both clubs, the match did not take place, as representatives of "Obolon" expressed unwillingness to participate in the match on such a field. In addition, Kitaiev stated that options for moving the game to another arena were considered, but due to technical issues, this initiative could not be implemented.

The field was prepared, it is generally in normal condition: in some places it has already thawed, in others it is still frozen. Our team was ready to play, but the decision is made by two sides - the opponent refused - Kitaiev summarized.

