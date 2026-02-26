NYT: boat that entered Cuban waters did not belong to Coast Guard or US Navy

$43.260.03
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 11450 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
06:05 PM • 14030 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 13753 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 14087 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 13862 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 25386 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18040 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17433 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 32816 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Actor Martin Short lost his daughter. The woman died by suicideFebruary 25, 03:23 PM • 4624 views
Man's death in Dnipro and detention of suspects from TCC - new details revealedFebruary 25, 03:37 PM • 6846 views
Orban announced the deployment of troops near power plants due to the halt of oil suppliesFebruary 25, 03:51 PM • 8110 views
SAP and NABU exposed a new scheme of embezzlement of state funds in the Ministry of Justice06:00 PM • 4412 views
Ukraine withdrew from a number of CIS agreements, including the integrated air defense system06:56 PM • 9844 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 54189 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 63825 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 81824 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 23358 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 27035 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 29983 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 32997 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 41162 views
NYT: boat that entered Cuban waters did not belong to Coast Guard or US Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The speedboat that entered Cuban waters did not belong to the Coast Guard or the US Navy. This was confirmed by updated intelligence, according to a New York Times correspondent.

NYT: boat that entered Cuban waters did not belong to Coast Guard or US Navy

The boat that entered Cuban waters did not belong to the Coast Guard or the US Navy. This was reported by The New York Times correspondent Eric Schmitt, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the speedboat was part of a flotilla of an unspecified number of boats.

Updated intelligence confirms that only one boat was attacked. The vessel did not belong to the US Coast Guard or the Navy, which, according to a US official, had no boats in the area of the shooting.

- the journalist noted.

Recall

Earlier, a boat under the US flag invaded Cuban waters on February 25, 2026, and opened fire on Cuban servicemen, wounding a commander. As a result of the clash, "four aggressors were killed, six were wounded."

Cuba for the first time in ten years is completely without oil imports due to the US blockade10.02.26, 01:37 • 51716 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
The New York Times
United States Navy
United States