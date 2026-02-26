NYT: boat that entered Cuban waters did not belong to Coast Guard or US Navy

The boat that entered Cuban waters did not belong to the Coast Guard or the US Navy. This was reported by The New York Times correspondent Eric Schmitt, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the speedboat was part of a flotilla of an unspecified number of boats.

Updated intelligence confirms that only one boat was attacked. The vessel did not belong to the US Coast Guard or the Navy, which, according to a US official, had no boats in the area of the shooting. - the journalist noted.

Recall

Earlier, a boat under the US flag invaded Cuban waters on February 25, 2026, and opened fire on Cuban servicemen, wounding a commander. As a result of the clash, "four aggressors were killed, six were wounded."

