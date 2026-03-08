NYPD identifies device near Mayor Mamdani's residence as an improvised explosive device

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
07:46 PM • 3474 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 16182 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 41630 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 27233 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 26871 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 25591 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 36435 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 79247 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 43832 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 43957 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+1°
0.8m/s
76%
763mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine opposed participation of RF in the Venice Biennale - joint statement by the MFA and the Ministry of EconomyMarch 8, 10:51 AM • 13789 views
UAE attacked Iran for the first time - desalination plant damagedMarch 8, 11:40 AM • 16273 views
Powerful explosion at the Tochmash plant in Donetsk destroyed an ammunition and UAV warehousePhotoVideoMarch 8, 11:51 AM • 9212 views
New Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten visited a destroyed high-rise building in KyivPhotoMarch 8, 12:50 PM • 6284 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 17820 views
Publications
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 41629 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 72376 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 78299 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 107507 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 71037 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Ali Khamenei
Wang Yi (politician)
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 17962 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 27468 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 29993 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 31038 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 31686 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Financial Times
The Diplomat
Truth Social

NYPD identifies device near Mayor Mamdani's residence as an improvised explosive device

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Police identified a device with nuts and a detonator that was thrown during protests. An 18-year-old suspect and his accomplice have been detained.

NYPD identifies device near Mayor Mamdani's residence as an improvised explosive device
Photo: Reuters

The New York Police Department has officially confirmed that the object thrown during protests near Gracie Mansion last weekend was a real explosive device. According to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the device was designed to cause serious injury or death. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, the explosive device was a tin can filled with shrapnel – nuts, bolts, and screws. The device was wrapped in black tape and equipped with a detonator. During clashes between two opposing groups of protesters, the device was ignited and thrown towards the mayor's residence, but it extinguished before detonation.

Violence at a protest is never acceptable. Attempting to use an explosive device and harm others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and is the antithesis of who we are

- New York Mayor Zoran Mamdani said on Sunday.

Protest Chronology and Arrests

The incident occurred during a rally by far-right activist Jake Lang, who was protesting against the religious practices of the city's Muslim community. He was confronted by a much larger counter-protest. It was among the counter-protesters that police identified 18-year-old Emir Balat, who, according to the investigation, threw the explosive device. The device rolled near police officers before extinguishing.

The second detainee, Ibrahim Kayumi, was arrested along with Balat directly at the scene. Police are investigating the origin of the devices and checking another suspicious object found on the street. At the time of the incident, Mayor Mamdani and his wife were not at home.

FBI calls deadly Texas bar shooting a "potential act of terrorism"; Iranian flag found at shooter's home02.03.26, 17:09 • 7720 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
New York City