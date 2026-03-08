NYPD identifies device near Mayor Mamdani's residence as an improvised explosive device

Photo: Reuters

The New York Police Department has officially confirmed that the object thrown during protests near Gracie Mansion last weekend was a real explosive device. According to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the device was designed to cause serious injury or death. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, the explosive device was a tin can filled with shrapnel – nuts, bolts, and screws. The device was wrapped in black tape and equipped with a detonator. During clashes between two opposing groups of protesters, the device was ignited and thrown towards the mayor's residence, but it extinguished before detonation.

Violence at a protest is never acceptable. Attempting to use an explosive device and harm others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and is the antithesis of who we are - New York Mayor Zoran Mamdani said on Sunday.

Protest Chronology and Arrests

The incident occurred during a rally by far-right activist Jake Lang, who was protesting against the religious practices of the city's Muslim community. He was confronted by a much larger counter-protest. It was among the counter-protesters that police identified 18-year-old Emir Balat, who, according to the investigation, threw the explosive device. The device rolled near police officers before extinguishing.

The second detainee, Ibrahim Kayumi, was arrested along with Balat directly at the scene. Police are investigating the origin of the devices and checking another suspicious object found on the street. At the time of the incident, Mayor Mamdani and his wife were not at home.

