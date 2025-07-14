Nursing home on fire: several dead and numerous injured in Massachusetts

The fire department responded to a report of a fire at the Gabriel House nursing home around 9:30 PM on Sunday. Firefighters encountered thick smoke and flames. Residents were screaming for help from the windows, UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.

Details

A fatal fire at a nursing home in Fall River, Massachusetts, resulted in several deaths and many hospitalizations. This was stated by Jake Work, a public relations officer for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

"It was a complex and chaotic scene" as firefighters tried to rescue people and extinguish the flames - explained Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon.

Reference

Gabriel House - a nursing home - opened in 1999. The building has 100 apartments, according to Massachusetts state data. About 70 residents lived in the facility before the fire.

How the fire happened, what is known about the people

According to official data, the fire broke out on Sunday evening at a nursing home in Fall River, Massachusetts. The Fall River Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Gabriel House nursing home around 9:30 PM ET,

Firefighters encountered thick smoke and flames, as well as residents screaming for help from the windows, Bacon said.

Several residents died at the scene, and more were hospitalized, said Jake Work, a public relations officer for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

Exact figures for casualties have not yet been reported.

Fall River Fire Chief Bacon said five firefighters suffered dehydration or minor injuries.

Addition

According to official information, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

