Number of wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 35 - police

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 35, rescue operations continue, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

"Three citizens were killed and 35 people were injured, including a minor girl and a police officer, as a result of enemy air strikes. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing," the National Police said.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, during the day Russia attacked four districts of Kharkiv - Nemyshlyansky, Kyivsky, Saltovsky and Shevchenkivsky - with guided missiles.

"Three civilians were killed in the shelling: a resident of a high-rise building in Northern Saltivka, a bakery worker and a passerby who was just standing near the football stadium.

More than three dozen people with varying degrees of severity of injuries were hospitalized," the mayor added.

According to him, "there would have been even more casualties, but some of the enemy bombs hit open ground.

"This is the third direct hit on a multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv in the last two weeks.

In total, since the beginning of September, we have 266 damaged buildings, including private sector," summarized Terekhov.