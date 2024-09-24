ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:59 PM • 78059 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104829 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169100 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139012 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143783 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139290 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183090 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173550 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104766 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Number of wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 35 - police

Number of wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 35 - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30014 views

Russian airstrikes on four districts of Kharkiv killed 3 civilians and wounded 35. Since the beginning of September, 266 buildings have been damaged, including private sector.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 35, rescue operations continue, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

"Three citizens were killed and 35 people were injured, including a minor girl and a police officer, as a result of enemy air strikes. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing," the National Police said.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, during the day Russia attacked four districts of Kharkiv - Nemyshlyansky, Kyivsky, Saltovsky and Shevchenkivsky - with guided missiles.

"Three civilians were killed in the shelling: a resident of a high-rise building in Northern Saltivka, a bakery worker and a passerby who was just standing near the football stadium.

More than three dozen people with varying degrees of severity of injuries were hospitalized," the mayor added.

According to him, "there would have been even more casualties, but some of the enemy bombs hit open ground.

"This is the third direct hit on a multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv in the last two weeks.

In total, since the beginning of September, we have 266 damaged buildings, including private sector," summarized Terekhov.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
kharkivKharkiv

