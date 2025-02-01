Number of victims of Russian attack in Poltava rises to 5 - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
In Poltava, 5 people died as a result of the Russian attack. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble at the site of the attack.
In Poltava, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 5 people, the Poltava RMA reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.
As of 14:00, there is information about one more person killed. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble
Earlier it was reported that 4 people were killed in the Russian attack on Poltava.