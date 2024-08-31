Number of people injured in Kharkiv air strike rises to 97
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian air attack on August 30, 97 people were injured in Kharkiv, including 22 children. The enemy attacked the city with MRLS, hitting a 12-story residential building.
The number of people injured in the Russian air attack on Kharkiv on August 30 has increased to 97, according to RMA head Oleh Syniehubov. 22 of them are children.
Details
According to the updated information, 97 people have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, including 22 minors,” the statement said.
On August 30, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with multiple rocket launchers. There were hits, including a 12-story residential building. Initially, only two dead and five wounded were reported.
