Kharkiv struck: 7 dead, 77 injured, rescue operations continue

The death toll from an enemy attack on Kharkiv has risen to seven people, including one child. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As of now, 77 victims are known, including 18 children. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care in the city's hospitals. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with rescuers continuing to clear the rubble and provide assistance to the victims.

