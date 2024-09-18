Number of battles on the frontline increased to 103, Russian army launched 16 missiles at Kursk region - General Staff

As of 16:00, the number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 103 . The situation is most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have launched twelve strikes with sixteen multiple launch rocket launchers in the Kursk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is trying to storm the positions of our units near Vovchansk with the support of aviation.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces nine times in the areas of Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka and Stelmakhivka. Two firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Liman sector, the invading army launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske and Makiivka over the day. Seven engagements ended, two more are ongoing.

Occupant troops continue to look for weaknesses in our defense near Verkhnekamianske in the Siverskyi sector. Ukrainian soldiers repelled one assault, and another firefight is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Defense Forces units have repelled three attacks by Russian invaders near Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. At the same time, enemy aviation struck Chasovyi Yar and Druzhkivka with KABAs and NARAs.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to break into our defense seven times in the areas of Dachne, Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka and New York. The occupants attacked Shcherbynivka and Ivanopillia twice with anti-aircraft guns.

In the Pokrovsky sector, Russian invaders, supported by aviation, made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Krasny Yar. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 21 enemy attacks, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy army attacked 26 times in the direction of Tsukurino, Ukrainsk, Heorhiivka, Dalne and Kostiantynivka. Twenty-three attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled.

In the Vremivsk sector , five hostile attacks took place near Katerynivka and Bohoyavlenka. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Gulyaypol sector, Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked in the area of Gulyaypol. At the same time, enemy aircraft attacked Pyatikhatky and Zherebianky with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

The enemy also unsuccessfully attacked our defenders four times in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

The General Staff also indicated that the operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Enemy aircraft continue to raze Ukrainian villages and towns to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian planes have conducted twelve strikes with sixteen anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory.

