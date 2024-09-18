Number of battles on the frontline increased to 103, Russian army launched 16 missiles at Kursk region - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109006 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113024 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183225 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145933 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148069 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140855 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190279 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112234 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179965 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104882 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 50881 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 39468 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 68152 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 40368 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 36146 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183225 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190279 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179965 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207142 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195769 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146157 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145712 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150113 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141251 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157878 views
Actual
Number of battles on the frontline increased to 103, Russian army launched 16 missiles at Kursk region - General Staff

Number of battles on the frontline increased to 103, Russian army launched 16 missiles at Kursk region - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17984 views

The situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. Ukrainian defense forces are repelling numerous attacks by Russian occupants, restraining their advance in various parts of the frontline.

As of 16:00, the number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 103 . The situation is most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have launched twelve strikes with sixteen multiple launch rocket launchers in the Kursk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is trying to storm the positions of our units near Vovchansk with the support of aviation.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces nine times in the areas of Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka and Stelmakhivka. Two firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Liman sector, the invading army launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske and Makiivka over the day. Seven engagements ended, two more are ongoing.

Occupant troops continue to look for weaknesses in our defense near Verkhnekamianske in the Siverskyi sector. Ukrainian soldiers repelled one assault, and another firefight is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Defense Forces units have repelled three attacks by Russian invaders near Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. At the same time, enemy aviation struck Chasovyi Yar and Druzhkivka with KABAs and NARAs.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to break into our defense seven times in the areas of Dachne, Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka and New York. The occupants attacked Shcherbynivka and Ivanopillia twice with anti-aircraft guns.

Plus 1130 occupants and 6 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses18.09.24, 07:03 • 28486 views

In the Pokrovsky sector, Russian invaders, supported by aviation, made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Krasny Yar. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 21 enemy attacks, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy army attacked 26 times in the direction of Tsukurino, Ukrainsk, Heorhiivka, Dalne and Kostiantynivka. Twenty-three attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled.

In the Vremivsk sector , five hostile attacks took place near Katerynivka and Bohoyavlenka. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Gulyaypol sector, Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked in the area of Gulyaypol. At the same time, enemy aircraft attacked Pyatikhatky and Zherebianky with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

The enemy also unsuccessfully attacked our defenders four times in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

The General Staff also indicated that the operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Enemy aircraft continue to raze Ukrainian villages and towns to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian planes have conducted twelve strikes with sixteen anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory.

UN responds to Ukraine's appeal for humanitarian aid to civilians in Kursk region17.09.24, 17:11 • 24262 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
huliaipoleGulyaypole
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising