UN responds to Ukraine's appeal for humanitarian aid to civilians in Kursk region

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
UN responds to Ukraine's appeal for humanitarian aid to civilians in Kursk region

UN responds to Ukraine's appeal for humanitarian aid to civilians in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24263 views

The UN is considering a humanitarian response in the Kursk region at the invitation of Ukraine. The final decision depends on the permission of the Russian authorities.

The UN is ready to come to the territory of the Kursk region controlled by Ukraine. But to do so, the organization needs permission from Russia. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric confirmed that the organization is ready to consider a humanitarian response at the invitation of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, but the final decision depends on the permission of the Russian authorities.

At the same time, the International Committee of the Red Cross has not yet responded to Ukraine's invitation.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the UN to join the humanitarian response in the Kursk region of Russia. Ukraine emphasizes the observance of international humanitarian law and the protection of civilian rights.

Meanwhile, Russia considers Kyiv's invitation to the UN and the Red Cross to the Kursk region a provocation. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that such a reaction shows Russia's disregard for its own people and fear of international observers.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics

