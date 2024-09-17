UN responds to Ukraine's appeal for humanitarian aid to civilians in Kursk region

The UN is ready to come to the territory of the Kursk region controlled by Ukraine. But to do so, the organization needs permission from Russia. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric confirmed that the organization is ready to consider a humanitarian response at the invitation of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, but the final decision depends on the permission of the Russian authorities.

At the same time, the International Committee of the Red Cross has not yet responded to Ukraine's invitation.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the UN to join the humanitarian response in the Kursk region of Russia. Ukraine emphasizes the observance of international humanitarian law and the protection of civilian rights.

Meanwhile, Russia considers Kyiv's invitation to the UN and the Red Cross to the Kursk region a provocation. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that such a reaction shows Russia's disregard for its own people and fear of international observers.