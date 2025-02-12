NSDC imposes sanctions against those who destroyed national security: decision to be published tomorrow

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 35492 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 78008 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100256 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113640 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94065 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122839 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102129 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113187 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116818 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157310 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101785 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 82677 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 53875 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103482 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 84373 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113640 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122839 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157310 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147694 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179900 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 84373 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103482 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135837 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137683 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165729 views
NSDC imposes sanctions against those who destroyed national security: decision to be published tomorrow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29607 views

The National Security and Defense Council decides to impose sanctions on individuals who undermined Ukraine's national security and helped Russia. Zelenskyy said that the blocked funds would work to protect Ukraine.

The National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions against those who destroyed Ukraine's national security and helped Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

I have just held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council - the decision has been made and will be published tomorrow. We are defending our country and restoring justice: everyone who destroyed Ukraine's national security and helped Russia must be held accountable. The billions that were earned by actually selling Ukraine, Ukrainian interests, and Ukrainian security must be blocked and must be used to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians. And it will be done. Be sure to 

- Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against the Russian 'tanker fleet' and the thieves of Ukrainian cultural property.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

