The National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions against those who destroyed Ukraine's national security and helped Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

I have just held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council - the decision has been made and will be published tomorrow. We are defending our country and restoring justice: everyone who destroyed Ukraine's national security and helped Russia must be held accountable. The billions that were earned by actually selling Ukraine, Ukrainian interests, and Ukrainian security must be blocked and must be used to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians. And it will be done. Be sure to - Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against the Russian 'tanker fleet' and the thieves of Ukrainian cultural property.