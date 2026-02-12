NPPs are operating stably, over 90% of capacity has already been restored after the latest Russian strikes

As of today, Ukrainian nuclear power plants are operating within the norms of nuclear and radiation safety. The radiation situation at the NPP sites remains stable, despite Russian attacks. This was announced by Oleg Korikov, Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine, during a press briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

As of today, our nuclear power plants are operating within the norms of nuclear and radiation safety rules, and the radiation situation at the nuclear power plant sites remains within the norm. - Oleg Korikov reported.

In addition, he noted that after Russia's last strike on electrical substations, the capacity of nuclear power plants is being restored.

As of today, after Russia's last strike on electrical substations, we are seeing a restoration of nuclear power plant capacity. Not yet fully, but more than 90 percent of the capacity has already been restored. Currently, NPP power units are operating stably. - the official emphasized.

Recall

Combat operations and enemy shelling left part of the residents of three regions without electricity; after recent massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, nuclear generation is still partially unloaded, and emergency shutdowns are occurring in some regions, the Ministry of Energy reported.