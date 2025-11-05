November should bring no fewer results than October: Zelenskyy announced diplomatic measures in the coming weeks

Ukraine plans diplomatic measures in the coming weeks. There is work to be done with partners in Europe and with representatives of the United States. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

We are also planning diplomatic measures for the coming weeks – we are not making the details public yet, but our representatives have a lot to work on with partners in Europe and with representatives of the United States of America. November should bring no less results with partners than October did - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of NATO member countries, thanked the allies for their military support of Ukraine, and called for further strengthening of joint efforts before the winter period.