November should bring no fewer results than October: Zelenskyy announced diplomatic measures in the coming weeks

ukenru
08:20 PM • 1666 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
06:18 PM • 10174 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 16091 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 17230 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 25488 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 30657 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 22168 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 22319 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 32510 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22781 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 25501 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 30666 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
November should bring no fewer results than October: Zelenskyy announced diplomatic measures in the coming weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced planned diplomatic measures in the coming weeks with partners in Europe and the United States. He expects November to bring no fewer results than October.

November should bring no fewer results than October: Zelenskyy announced diplomatic measures in the coming weeks

Ukraine plans diplomatic measures in the coming weeks. There is work to be done with partners in Europe and with representatives of the United States. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

We are also planning diplomatic measures for the coming weeks – we are not making the details public yet, but our representatives have a lot to work on with partners in Europe and with representatives of the United States of America. November should bring no less results with partners than October did

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of NATO member countries, thanked the allies for their military support of Ukraine, and called for further strengthening of joint efforts before the winter period.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

