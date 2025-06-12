"Not so successful": Zelenskyy dismissed claims of Russia's "large-scale successes"
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's victory in the war is just a "Russian narrative." The Ukrainian army has been repelling the enemy's offensive for almost three weeks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects reports of Moscow's "large-scale successes." The President stated this in an interview with Bild, writes UNN.
Zelenskyy reportedly said that "Russia is winning the war" is a "Russian narrative," and his army has been repelling a new offensive for almost three weeks: the Russians are "not so successful, to put it mildly."
The publication asks: what about peace negotiations. The President, as indicated, does not trust Moscow - and explains the main goal of the Russians: "It is important for them to show Trump that there is a diplomatic bridge between Ukraine and Russia." "So that sanctions are not imposed against Russia" while negotiations are ongoing. Because Putin can always say: "we are talking to each other. If sanctions are imposed, there will be no more negotiations," Putin does not want peace, the publication writes.
But, as noted, the Russians have a second goal. They want a "dialogue without Europeans and without Americans" to isolate Ukraine. "A long war without the support of our partners would be an ideal option for Putin," the President of Ukraine said. - He will not withstand a long war with our partners and sanctions."
