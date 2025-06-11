Not a place for games: in Chernihiv region, children were struck by electricity on the roof of a wagon
Two 12-year-old boys were electrocuted after climbing onto the roof of a freight car in the Chernihiv region. Rescuers promptly removed the children from the car and handed them over to medics.
In the Chernihiv region, two 12-year-old boys were electrocuted after climbing onto the roof of a freight car. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
It is noted that rescuers quickly removed the children from the car and handed them over to doctors, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
The railway is not a place for games. Explain to children the danger near the tracks. This can really save lives
In May, in Khmelnytskyi, rescuers removed a 2010-year-old teenager from the roof of a freight car – he was struck by an electric current.
Earlier, at the Bucha railway station, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted when she was on the roof of the train. She was hospitalized with 3-4 degree burns.
