Child in Volyn was electrocuted at the railway station

At a railway station in Volyn region, a child was struck by electricity when they climbed onto a tank car. The child was handed over to medics, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

Railway workers, as indicated, de-energized the lines, and rescuers removed the injured person from the wagon and handed them over to medics. "The child is conscious," the State Emergency Service noted.

Addition

"Reminder: the railway is not a place for entertainment. High-voltage wires pose a deadly danger even without touch. Dear parents, tell your children about the risks - protect their lives!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

