A teenager was struck by electricity at a railway station in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
A teenager in Kyiv suffered severe burns after being electrocuted at a railway station. According to preliminary data, the boy climbed onto a train car.
In Kyiv, a teenager was struck by an electric current at a railway station. He, preliminarily, climbed onto an electric train car. The police are investigating the circumstances, as reported by the GUNP in Kyiv on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
"Police officers are establishing the circumstances of the teenager's injury at the "Kyiv-Volynskyi" station. According to preliminary information, the minor climbed onto an electric train car and was struck by an electric current," the police reported.
The boy with severe burns, as indicated, was hospitalized by doctors to a medical facility.
