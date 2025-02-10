Norwegian Refugee Council suspends assistance to Ukraine and a number of other countries: what is known

The Norwegian Refugee Council has announced that it is suspending its work to help hundreds of thousands of people in almost 20 countries, including Ukraine, due to the suspension of US funding. This is stated in a statement by the council, UNN reports.

The Norwegian Refugee Council regrets to announce that for the first time in our history, we must suspend ongoing and urgent work to assist hundreds of thousands of people in nearly 20 countries affected by war, natural disasters and displacement. These drastic measures are the result of the U.S. suspending, partially suspending, or not reimbursing funding for our global emergency assistance programs - the statement reads.

The council emphasized that the consequences will become increasingly serious for people facing crises around the world. In Ukraine, the Norwegian Refugee Council was forced to suspend the distribution of emergency aid to 57,000 people in frontline communities, which was scheduled for February.

"This comes at the same time as winter is setting in, leaving people unable to heat their homes and access basic goods such as food," the statement said.

The organization also noted that it was forced to lay off humanitarian workers around the world.

Recall

According to Reuters, the freeze on foreign funding by the administration of US President Donald Trump will affect the prosecution of Russia for war crimes in Ukraine.