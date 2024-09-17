Norway records an increase in radiation on the border with Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Norway records an increase in radiation on the border with Russia

Norway records an increase in radiation on the border with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12786 views

The Norwegian agency DSA has detected traces of cesium-137 at two stations near the border with Russia. The source of the radiation is unknown, but it may be related to Russian nuclear facilities or Burevestnik missile tests.

The Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) has recorded an increase in radiation above normal thresholds on the border with Russia, UNN reports , citing a statement from the agency. 

Details

According to the DSA, traces of cesium-137, a radioactive isotope released during the decay of uranium-235, which is used in nuclear reactor fuel and nuclear weapons fuels, were found in samples from two radiation monitoring stations, Wickshefjell and Svanhove.

DSA finds cesium at all air filter stations in Norway, and this is often due to mixed dust from old fallout from the Chernobyl accident

- the department explains. 

Addendum

Meanwhile, the Barrents Observer  indicates that  the radioactive isotope was detected between September 9 and 12 and only at stations close to the Norwegian-Russian border: other radiation monitoring stations in northern Norway and Lapland did not record it.

Also, nothing was reported about the presence of cesium in the samples from the Russian side.

The source of cesium-137 is currently unknown. There are several nuclear-powered icebreakers operating in the Barents Sea, as well as nuclear submarines, which have been participating in the largest Ocean 2024 exercise since the Cold War on September 16.

However, analysts believe that a leak of cesium-137 from a reactor operating at sea is very unlikely.

Another possibility, in their opinion, may be related to the development or testing of a Russian nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile. The launch site is located on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, where the USSR conducted nuclear tests until 1990. 

“Flying Chernobyl": researchers discover the likely location of Russia's newest nuclear missile, the Burevestnik03.09.24, 13:53 • 16586 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

