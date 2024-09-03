ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Flying Chernobyl": researchers discover the likely location of Russia's newest nuclear missile, the Burevestnik

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16590 views

American researchers have identified a possible location for the Russian nuclear cruise missile Burevestnik. The facility is located 475 km north of Moscow and includes nine launchers.

American researchers have announced that they have identified the likely location of Russia's latest intercontinental cruise missile with a nuclear warhead, the Burevestnik. This was reported by Reuters and UNN .

Details

This conclusion was reached after analyzing satellite data by Decker Eveleth and Jeffrey Lewis of the CNA analytical company and the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.

In particular, they refer to satellite images by the American Planet Labs. The photo shows a facility located 475 kilometers north of Moscow, near a nuclear warhead storage facility, and has the code names Vologda-20 and Chebsara.

Image

According to Eveleth and Lewis, it includes nine launchers placed in three groups inside high berms designed to protect against external attack or accidental explosion.

Americans promised Russians to hit all their positions in Ukraine if they explode a nuke - Sikorski25.05.24, 12:39 • 109974 views

This place is intended for a large stationary missile system, and the only large stationary missile system they (Russia - ed.) are currently developing is Burevestnik (SSC-X-9 Skyfall in NATO classification - ed.)

- Lewis is sure

Addendum

Putin first announced the Burevestnik missile, which is supposed to have an unlimited range thanks to its nuclear engine, in 2018, touting it as "invulnerable.

The Kremlin says Russia's nuclear exercises are a response to the West's statements about sending troops to Ukraine06.05.24, 13:29 • 23498 views

But of its 13 known tests, according to the Nuclear Threat Initiative, 11 have failed. In 2019, the Burevestnik crashed into the Barents Sea, and an explosion occurred during the recovery mission, killing 7 people, including scientists from the nuclear center in Sarov.

Skyfall is a unique stupid weapon system, a flying Chernobyl, which poses a greater threat to Russia than to other countries

- Thomas Countryman, a former senior State Department official, is convinced .

It is noted that in addition to a nuclear warhead, the missile carries nuclear fuel, can leave behind a radiation "exhaust" during flight, and its fall threatens to contaminate the area.

Recall

In the summer, The Telegraph reported that NATO is considering putting more nuclear weapons on alert and increasing the transparency of its nuclear arsenal to deter potential threats from Russia and China.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising