Americans promised Russians to hit all their positions in Ukraine if they explode a nuke - Sikorski

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 32173 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 98907 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143192 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147943 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243162 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172694 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164255 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148138 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221734 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52782 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72418 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109545 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 44842 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 78908 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243163 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221737 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208111 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234059 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221087 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 32203 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23031 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28619 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109545 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112344 views
Americans promised Russians to hit all their positions in Ukraine if they explode a nuke - Sikorski

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109975 views

Poland's Foreign Minister expressed skepticism about Russia's nuclear threats, citing warnings from the United States, China and India.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has expressed skepticism about Russia's nuclear threats, citing warnings from the United States, as well as China and India. He said this in an interview with The Guardian, UNN reports.

Details

Poland's Foreign Minister, as noted, "was skeptical of Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons, saying: "The Americans have told the Russians that if you explode a nuke, even if it doesn’t kill anybody, we will hit all your targets [positions] in Ukraine with conventional weapons, we’ll destroy all of them".

"I think that’s a credible threat. Also, the Chinese and the Indians have read Russia the riot act. And it’s no child’s play because if that taboo were also to be breached, like the taboo of not changing borders by force, China knows that Japan and Korea would go nuclear, and presumably they don’t want that," he said.

Sikorski also reportedly said Europe had to learn to play the escalation game better by keeping Putin guessing about its intentions. Asked whether it was permissible for Ukraine to strike military targets inside Russia, he said: "The Russians are hitting the Ukrainian’s electricity grid and their grain terminals and gas storage capacity, civilian infrastructure. The Russian operation is conducted from the HQ at Rostov-on-Don. Apart from not using nuclear weapons, Russia does not limit itself much."

More broadly, he argued: "Always declaring what our own red line is only invites Moscow to tailor its hostile actions to our constantly changing self-imposed limitations."

Nuclear exercises launched in Russia: what is known21.05.24, 18:03 • 25655 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
europeEurope
chinaChina
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

