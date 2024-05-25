Americans promised Russians to hit all their positions in Ukraine if they explode a nuke - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has expressed skepticism about Russia's nuclear threats, citing warnings from the United States, as well as China and India. He said this in an interview with The Guardian, UNN reports.

Poland's Foreign Minister, as noted, "was skeptical of Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons, saying: "The Americans have told the Russians that if you explode a nuke, even if it doesn’t kill anybody, we will hit all your targets [positions] in Ukraine with conventional weapons, we’ll destroy all of them".

"I think that’s a credible threat. Also, the Chinese and the Indians have read Russia the riot act. And it’s no child’s play because if that taboo were also to be breached, like the taboo of not changing borders by force, China knows that Japan and Korea would go nuclear, and presumably they don’t want that," he said.

Sikorski also reportedly said Europe had to learn to play the escalation game better by keeping Putin guessing about its intentions. Asked whether it was permissible for Ukraine to strike military targets inside Russia, he said: "The Russians are hitting the Ukrainian’s electricity grid and their grain terminals and gas storage capacity, civilian infrastructure. The Russian operation is conducted from the HQ at Rostov-on-Don. Apart from not using nuclear weapons, Russia does not limit itself much."

More broadly, he argued: "Always declaring what our own red line is only invites Moscow to tailor its hostile actions to our constantly changing self-imposed limitations."

